President of the NASCAR Chicago Street Race, Julie Giese joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Julie shares holiday visits and support with great partners like Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois and ongoing efforts to bring year-round presence and partnership with NASCAR and Chicago. Listen as Julie talks about the successes of last year’s race and improvements in pricing and process planned for 2024. Julie fills us in on new youth pricing and single day ticket options that will have fans happy for the holidays with tickets now available at https://www.nascarchicago.com/

