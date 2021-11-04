Julie Giese gets Phoenix ready to race for NASCAR Championship Weekend!

Dane Neal
AVONDALE, ARIZONA – MARCH 06: Phoenix Raceway president Julie Giese unveils the new logo for Championship Weekend at Phoenix at Phoenix Raceway on March 06, 2020 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Phoenix International Raceway President, Julie Giese joins Dane Neal of WGN to share the excitement with fast and fun for families builtIn to all the action coming up.Listen as Julie shares her Wisconsin roots and how her journey has taken her from race fan to Phoenix Raceway as we close in on a Sold Out Championship Weekend. For more information on everything happening go to https://www.phoenixraceway.com/

