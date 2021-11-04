Julie Giese gets Phoenix ready to race for NASCAR Championship Weekend!

Phoenix International Raceway President, Julie Giese joins Dane Neal of WGN to share the excitement with fast and fun for families builtIn to all the action coming up.Listen as Julie shares her Wisconsin roots and how her journey has taken her from race fan to Phoenix Raceway as we close in on a Sold Out Championship Weekend. For more information on everything happening go to https://www.phoenixraceway.com/
Dane Neal
Popular
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter