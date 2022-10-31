President of Phoenix Raceway, Julie Giese joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Julie shares excitement around this year’s playoffs with the Championship Weekend happening at her track. Listen as Julie talks about leading the way with the history making Chicago Street Race for NASCAR coming to the Lakefront July of 2023. The race will be the first street course for the Cup Series and will bring the biggest stars of racing together with new fans, A-List concerts, world class food and an experience like no other. To get in on all the action at Phoenix Raceway for Championship weekend check out https://www.phoenixraceway.com and to keep up on details, events, opportunities and experiences for Chicago in 2023, go to https://www.nascarchicago.com



