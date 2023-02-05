President of the NASCAR Chicago Street Race, Julie Giese joins Dane Neal in WGN Radio. Hear as Julie shares the latest news of top acts taking the stage for the fan festival weekend this Summer. The Chainsmokers, Miranda Lambert, The Black Crowes and Charlie Crockett will entertain fans with full concerts over the two-day festival. Julie fills us in on the big picture of history being made right here in Chicago with the first ever NASCAR Cup Series street race and how fans can get in on all the action with tickets now on sale to the public at www.NASCAR.com. Stay tuned for features and during race weekend for the live star-studded WGN Radio pre-race show leading up to the green flag!