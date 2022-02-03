Josh Sims makes his Daytona debut and brings his fresh perspective for fans and excitement for the NASCAR season start

Josh Sims of NASCAR on FOX joins Dane Neal to talk about the excitement coming up as the racing season gets ready to roll. Hear as Josh shares his own journey in journalism and sports broadcasting leading to his to role as part of the great family at NASCAR on FOX heading to Daytona for Speed Weeks. Josh talks about the importance of storytelling and adding perspectives as NASCAR expands its fan base to more people from more places. Josh shares his thoughts about the upcoming CLASH at the Coliseum, as both a fan and broadcaster, and the bigger picture and benefits of being in LA as NASCAR grows both fans and expands diversity. Josh and Dane talk about news and anticipation around some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment like Michael Jordan, Pitbull and now Boxing’s Floyd Mayweather getting in on Racing, and in it to win. See Josh as pit reporter for both the Camping World Truck Series and also the Arca Menards series as well as on RaceHUB and on track at this year’s races at Daytona.
