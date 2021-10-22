John Kraman and Mecum are making dream cars come true on TV and in Chicagoland

Cars at Mecum auto auction – photo courtesy of Dane Neal

John Kraman, star of the Mecum auto auction shows on NBC, joins Dane Neal “On The Road”. Hear as John shares excitement for being back and LIVE in Schaumburg with the show, the cars and the fans. Hear why the cars are more valuable than ever and how it all works blending the entertaining with the autos and making if fun for fans on site. For more information and to be a part of all the action at the auction, here in Schaumburg and in other cities around the country, go to www.mecum.com.

John Kraman and the Mecum broadcast team – Photo Dane Neal

