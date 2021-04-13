John Heubusch On the 40th Anniversary for Illinois Own and Only President Ronald Reagan

Executive Director of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Institute and Foundation, John Heubusch joins Dane Neal “On The Road”. Hear as John talks about the 40th Anniversary of Reagan’s Inauguration and his Illinois roots, starting in Dixon. Listen as John fills us in on the exhibits and activities onsite and virtual that make the Ronald Reagan Presidential Institute special. Learn about the location in California and why it’s the most popular of all the Presidential libraries for visitors and fans of history. For more information, freedom blankets and to plan your visit or experience, be sure to go to www.ReaganFoundation.org
Dane Neal