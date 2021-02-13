Joey Logano and Team Penske are “On Track” for Second Championship and another Daytona 500 Win

Nascar Cup Series Champion and Daytona 500 winner, Joey Logano joins Dane Neal to preview this year’s 500. Listen as Joey talks about excitement leading up to the Great American Race and the differences during the pandemic. Hear as Joey shares thoughts on changes for 2021 with new tracks, new markets and more for fans. Joey also fills us in on recent efforts with the Joey Logano Foundation, bringing food and supplies to families in need. For more information on the foundation and support coming soon to more communities check out https://joeyloganofoundation.com
