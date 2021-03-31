Joe Kenda shares a career catching criminals, making hit TV and his new book ‘Killer Triggers’

Lazy Dog Restaurants founder Chris Simms joins Dane to talk about the concept, philosophy and his family background in the restaurant business. Hear as Chris shares excitement for two restaurants in Chicago area and what people are loving in Naperville and Vernon Hills. Listen as Chris fills us in on new dishes and the thought process with the culinary team to create craveable foods and memorable meals. Chris and Dane talk about the wing concept Jolene's and the new TV dinners as Lazy Dog pivoted during the pandemic in ways that will stay and have already earned tons of well deserved fans. Dog is in the name and dogs are welcome too, as patio diners with menu items made just for them. For craft beers, thoughtful craveable comfort food, wings and a great place for friends and family to gather and enjoy, check out Lazy Dog. For more information on menus and locations go-to https://www.lazydogrestaurants.com