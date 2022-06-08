President and CEO of the 2022 Special Olympics U.S.A. Games, Joe Dzaluk joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Joe shares the history of the games and the excitement around this year’s events in Orlando. Listen as Joe talks about the amazing athletes for these games and ages ranging from very young to elderly going for the gold. Joe fills us in on his journey in support and leadership with Special Olympics and the important impact of the games, in the community and with everyone involved. The Special Olympics are making lifelong memories for athletes, families volunteers and partners, all experiencing the power and passion of sports. For more information on the 2022 games and more go to https://www.2022specialolympicsusagames.org/

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction