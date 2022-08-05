Game of Irons “Chair” and the cutting-edge simulator bays and putting greens

The driving force of the state-of-the-art golf simulator and entertainment complex “Game of Irons” Jin Park joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Jin shares the extensive efforts of traveling the world in search of the best golf simulators and bringing that back to his new concept in Oak Brook. Listen as Jin fills us in on what makes Game of Irons different and special with the full golfing experience, including chipping and putting, stats on swings and over 200 legendary courses to play in high-definition graphics. Jin also shares the full bar, Chef driven menu and ways that families, friends and coworkers can enjoy Game of Irons for everyday food and fun or special occasions and corporate outings. For more information and to get in on all the action go to https://www.gameofirons.com/