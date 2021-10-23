Jim Cornelison stars with cars and our great veterans at Mecum in Chicagoland

The Voice of the Chicago Blackhawks, Indy 500 and Mecum Auto Auctions, Jim Cornelison joins WGN radio’s Dane Neal live from the auction broadcast in Schaumburg. Hear how Jim connects with fans and veterans, setting the energy and tone with the National Anthem at Mecum. Listen as Jim shares his own car journey, as a kid in Indiana and young adult days with 69 Ford Galaxy convertible and the always iconic VW micro bus. Jim shares excitement for the start of the new Blackhawks season and to sing for a full house of fans at the United Center. Hear Jim and the Blackhawks on WGN Radio and see him live at Mecum Auto Auctions in Chicagoland and select cities around the country. For more information on Mecum to attend, buy, sell or browse go to www.mecum.com and for all things Jim Cornelison on appearances and to connect check out https://www.jimcornelison.com/
