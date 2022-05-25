The “voice” of the Indy 500 and the iconic song “Back Home Again in Indiana” as well as the National Anthem for the Blackhawks Jim Cornelison joins Dane Neal to preview race week. Hear as Jim talks about connections to the race plus Indiana and Chicago roots for so many 500 fans. Listen as Jim shares his focus and preparations for the song, his week coming up, and the excitement for a full crowd and all the parades, military honors and events that make this week and race weekend in Indianapolis second to none.

