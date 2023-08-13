INDIANAPOLIS, IN – MAY 29: Indianapolis Motor Speedway Corporation President Doug Boles leads a line of pace cars around the track before the NTT IndyCar Series Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on May 29, 2022, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Live from Indianapolis Motor Speedway, VP of GM Performance and Motorsports, Jim Campbell joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Jim shares the legendary traditions and presence of Chevrolet at Indy and excitement for a race weekend with both NASCAR and IndyCar on track. Listen as Jim fills us in on the bigger picture of science and technology in motorsports and great initiatives paving the way for the next generation in racing like the Urban Youth Racing School in Philadelphia and activations with groups in Chicago leading up to the historic Street Race. Cup Series superstar Kyle Larson is a leading ambassador for UYRS and Chevrolet and is adding even more excitement for fans announcing his Indy 500 debut as he will race both the 500 and the Coca Cola 600 on Memorial Day weekend next year. Stay tuned for more from Chevrolet in your driveway and in victory lane at https://www.chevrolet.com/motorsports

