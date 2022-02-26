Jim Bob Morris takes “Tequila to the Track” at Daytona to help race fans #BreakOutTheBandido

HONG KONG (AP) — For two years, Hong Kong successfully insulated most of its residents from COVID-19 and often went months without a single locally spread case. Then the omicron variant showed up.

The fast-spreading mutation breached Hong Kong’s defenses and has been spreading rapidly through one of the world’s most densely populated places, overflowing hospitals and isolation wards and prompting measures to test the entire 7.4 million populationand hastily build six isolation and treatment centers.