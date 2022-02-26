Jim Bob Morris takes “Tequila to the Track” at Daytona to help race fans #BreakOutTheBandido

El Bandido Yankee co-founder Jim Bob Morris joins WGN Radio’s Dane Neal live trackside at the Daytona 500. Hear as Jim Bob shares excitement for the Super Bowl of NASCAR and the sights and sounds of the sold-out race weekend. Jim Bob shares the connection of racing fans and Tequila fans, and the positivity happening with both diversity and popularity among women for motorsports. Hear as Jim Bob talks about great partners in racing and for the trackside tailgate with Rick Brandt’s team and the World Championship BBQ of Tim Scheer and Blues Hog. See El Bandido Yankee at races this season and for information, events, contests, recipes and more be sure to check out www.elbandidoyankee.com
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Dane Neal