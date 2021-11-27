Former NFL player, diverse business leader and El Bandido Yankee founder Jim Bob Morris joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Jim Bob shares business success, lessons learned and the importance of diversity in the workplace. Listen as Jim Bob talks about his own Native American heritage and the impact of recognition on National Native American Heritage Day. Jim Bob fills us in on the inspiration for the Morris Family Multicultural Student Center at his alma mater Kansas State University and building bridges of opportunity for students at K-State and beyond. As we kick off the holidays Jim Bob shares the story of El Bandido Yankee tequila, the team and co founder Chris Chelios and the satisfaction that people across the country can raise a glass and “Break Out The Bandido” at celebrations this year.
To get the latest on the tequila that is “so smooth it’s criminal” check out www.elbandidoyankee.com
To get more information on the K-State efforts and impactful programs go to https://www.k-state.edu/diversity/multicultural-center/
Jim Bob Morris on giving thanks, giving back, heritage, and the holidays with El Bandido Yankee
