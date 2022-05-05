El Bandido Yankee co-founder Jim Bob Morris joins WGN’s Dane Neal on Cinco de Mayo. Hear as Jim Bob shares the excitement of the holiday as people celebrate this week in cities from Los Angeles to Miami and everywhere in between, toasting with El Bandido Yankee Tequila in every location. Listen as Jim Bob talks about the ways fans are enjoying the spirit in 15 states so far and at events like the Super Bowl, Daytona 500, Major League Baseball and South by Southwest among others and with the Indy 500, PGA Golf and NFL Tailgates coming later this year. Industry accolades, awards and magazine covers have come with the territory as El Bandido Yankee expands to new markets and new fans of the brand and Jim Bob talks about the gratitude for his team along with groundbreaking Master Distiller Karina Rojo and all the people celebrating in cities coast to coast. For more information on the expressions, recipes, events, merchandise and more with the tequila that’s “So Smooth it’s Criminal” go to www.elbandidoyankee.com

