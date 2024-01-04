The Jim Bob Show with Dane on WGN Radio

El Bandido Yankee founder and host of the Jim Bob Show, Jim Bob Morris joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Jim Bob gives his predictions on the biggest Bears Packers game in years, what it all means and the two young dynamic quarterbacks in the mix. Hear as Jim Bob gives draft day advice for Halas Hall and a Justin Fields filled future for the resurgent Bears. Listen as Jim Bob breaks down the AFC and the Chiefs chances to repeat as Champions. You may not always win the game, but Tailgreeter always wins the Tailgate and Nick and Mirko Akrap from Tailgreeter.com join in with amazing ways to enjoy GameDay this weekend…add in the Undefeated Flavor of El Bandido Yankee tequila and football fans have a game plan that has everyone winning!

