The Jim Bob Show with Dane on the ROAR Podcast Series on WGN Radio – all photos Dane Neal/WGN Radio

El Bandido Yankee co-founder and host of the Jim Bob Show with Dane joins Dane Neal live before the recent AFC Championship game. Hear as Jim Bob previews the action, the historic rivalry in the making between the Bengals and Kansas City quarterbacks and what it would take to make the move to super Sunday. Listen as Jim Bob fills us in on an El Bandido Yankee game day experience with the jet and suite celebrations as well as one of the most legendary BBQ, grilling, tailgating, fan experiences in all of sports at Arrowhead Stadium. Stay tuned to WGN Radio for more from the Jim Bob Show with Chiefs greats, Eagles stars and more heading into the big game. And for events, cocktails, recipes and more from the Official Tequila of GameDay go to www.elbandidoyankee.com