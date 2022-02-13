Jim Bob Morris and team EBY help Leigh Steinberg and L.A. “Break Out the Bandido” for the big game.

Jim Bob Morris and the El Bandido Yankee team at the 35th annual Leigh Steinberg Super Bowl Party with friends and fellow former NFL players Christian Okoye, Nick Lowery and others

One of the biggest and best parts of Super Bowl weekend is the annual Leigh Steinberg party leading up to the big game. For this year and the 35th, EBY co-founder Jim Bob Morris and the El Bandido Yankee team is helping the legendary agent “Break Out the Bandido” and celebrate along with players, friends, fans and NFL personalities in Los Angeles. El Bandido Yankee came to play with the signature “Sundance Kid” cocktail that fans enjoyed during the party taking place on the Sony Pictures studio lot. Stay tuned to WGN radio for more and for information, events and recipes from the tequila that is “so smooth it’s criminal” be sure to check out www.elbandidoyankee.com

