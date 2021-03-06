Jethro Bovingdon Takes the Wheel in Fast and Funny Top Gear America

Dane Neal
Posted: / Updated:

Pagani Huayra Roadster (left), Jethro Bovingdon, and a Pagani Huayra Coupe (right).

Acclaimed motorsports and automotive writer Jethro Bovingdon joins Dane Neal “On The Road”. Hear as Jethro share his amazing career and the path that led him to be part of Top Gear America on MotorTrend TV. Listen as Jethro fills us in on the fun of filming with comedic co-stars Dax Shepard and Rob Corddry and the crazy experiences fans will enjoy on the show. Jethro gives thought to popular cars in America and Europe, his favorites and future bucket list (and bucket seat) experiences down the road, both on Top Gear and in life!
For more information and to see Top Gear America check out all the action on MotorTrend TV.

Rob Corrdry, Dax Shepard and Jethro Bovingdon with the Blue Porsche GT3, Orange 2020 Ford Shelby GT500, and a Red 2020 McLaren GT.

Share this story

Dane Neal
DaneNeal

Dane Neal is a host and creator of both local and national radio and TV programs, award winning podcasts and food, travel and motorsports features having aired on hundreds of stations for over 20 years. Click for more.
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular