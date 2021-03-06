Jethro Bovingdon Takes the Wheel in Fast and Funny Top Gear America

Acclaimed motorsports and automotive writer Jethro Bovingdon joins Dane Neal “On The Road”. Hear as Jethro share his amazing career and the path that led him to be part of Top Gear America on MotorTrend TV. Listen as Jethro fills us in on the fun of filming with comedic co-stars Dax Shepard and Rob Corddry and the crazy experiences fans will enjoy on the show. Jethro gives thought to popular cars in America and Europe, his favorites and future bucket list (and bucket seat) experiences down the road, both on Top Gear and in life!

For more information and to see Top Gear America check out all the action on MotorTrend TV.

Rob Corrdry, Dax Shepard and Jethro Bovingdon with the Blue Porsche GT3, Orange 2020 Ford Shelby GT500, and a Red 2020 McLaren GT.