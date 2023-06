Dane’s second guest, Jesse Iwuji, joins the show to discuss the new technology of eRacing and the benefits that it can have for kids who want to get into racing. Jesse also discusses his unique relationship with Emmit Smith.

Then, two representatives from Westmont Cruisin’ Nights & Street Fair come on to discuss the event and what you can look forward to. Following this, “Athena” from All Elite Wrestling joins Dane to talk about AEW along with her recent visit to Chicago.