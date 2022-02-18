Jesse Iwuji and Emmitt Smith team up on track to create wins and opportunities in NASCAR

NFL legend Emmitt Smith and Xfinity driver Jesse Iwuji at Daytona talking about the new partnership and new race team

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA – JANUARY 18: NASCAR driver Jesse Iwuji poses for a photo during NASCAR Production Days at Clutch Studios on January 18, 2022 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

NASCAR Xfinity driver Jesse Iwuji joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Jesse shares the excitement about the new number 34 Race team he and NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith have formed, the history behind the number with Wendell Scott and the anticipation for the sold-out race weekend at Daytona. Listen as Jesse talks about the importance of creating lasting opportunities and the ways the new race team will look to have success on and off the track. Jesse shares the inspiration of his story and the positivity of perseverance in both racing and life as he brings us along for the ride on social media. For more information on Jesse Iwuji, follow him on all social media platforms and for the race team be sure to check out www.jesseiwuji.com

