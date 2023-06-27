University of Chicago car to race in the Xfinity Series Chicago Street Race

NASCAR team owner and driver Jesse Iwuji joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Jesse shares excitement around the upcoming NASCAR Street Race weekend and ways fans can get involved. Listen as Jesse shares his inspirational story and efforts to create more opportunities in racing with eRacing and outreach. Jesse talks about joining forces with NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith and looking forward to the Xfinity race with new driver Andre Castro and the University of Chicago Chevrolet. Hear as Jesse shares ways fans and corporate supporters can experience Race weekend with some of the best views possible, along with hospitality, racing simulators and more at Venue 610.

For more information on events, opportunities tickets and more scan the QR code or go to https://www.eragaming.gg/chicago/