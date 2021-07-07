Jerrod Melman and Lettuce Bring BBQ BACK With Windy City SmokeOut and Thoughts on 50 Years For Chicago’s First Family of FOOD.

Executive Partner at Lettuce Entertain You, Jerrod Melman joins Dane Neal “On The Road”. Listen as Jerrod shares the excitement of bringing BBQ and Chicago festivals back with what has become one of the premier Country Music and BBQ events in America. Jerrod fills us in on BBQ Superstars like Rodney Scott, Amy Mills from 17th St BBQ, Pappy’s BBQ from St Louis, Salt Lick BBQ from Texas, Bub City and many many more. Plus top stars of Country Music all weekend long including Darius Rucker, Brett Eldridge, Dierks Bentley and more. Add in great cocktails and craft beer and this is going to be the BBQ & Country comeback party Chicago needs. Also hear as Jerrod talks about the major milestone of 50 years and the inspiration of Rich Melman as well as the important work of the whole Lettuce team to survive and thrive in challenging times with 120 plus restaurants in 9 states and concepts from fine dining to donuts.
For more information about Lettuce Entertain You restaurants, offers and events check out https://www.leye.com/
And for tickets to see the all the BBQ, Bands and get in on the action go to https://www.windycitysmokeout.com/

