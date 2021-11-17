Jeremy McGrath makes his championship title defense on track at “MotoCar FITE Klub 2.0”

WASHINGTON (AP) — An independent review has concluded that the Defense Department and its top leaders acted appropriately before and during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, despite sharp criticism from some local and congressional leaders that the military did not respond quick enough as protesters breached the building.

The Defense Department's Office of Inspector General, in a report released Wednesday, said military and defense leaders “did not delay or obstruct” the department's response. It said decisions made by two officials at the time, acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller and Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy, “were reasonable in light of the circumstances that existed on that day and requests from D.C. officials” and the Capitol Police.