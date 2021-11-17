Jeremy McGrath makes his championship title defense on track at “MotoCar FITE Klub 2.0”

Dane Neal
7 Time World Champion, X Games Gold Medalist and the “King of Supercross” Jeremy McGrath joins Dane Neal on WGN radio. Hear as Jeremy shares this event as legends of the Motocross world take to the track in Dirt Late Models. Listen as Jeremy talks about his career on bikes, off road and in cars and excitement as he defends his title in the much anticipated MotoCar FITE Klub 2.0 . This event will be one to celebrate as he defends his title at Travelers Rest and has a big birthday with both being great reasons to “Break Out The Bandido”. Watch all the action of MotoCar FITE Klub 2.0 on FITE TV Thursday night and get in on all the racing right here.  https://bit.ly/3kLOA30

