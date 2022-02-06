Jered Hobbins and Hotel Indigo, on race day or game day with El Bandido Yankee in LA

Director of Food and Beverage for LA’s Hotel Indigo, Jered Hobbins joins Dane Neal leading up to the race weekend. Hear as Jered shares what makes Hotel Indigo different and special in a market with so many choices in hospitality. Jered fills us in on the strong community connections with cuisine for both the MBK restaurant and the signature club 18 Social. Hear as Jered talks about the “year of the Tiger” cocktail at MBK and excitement for team collaborations with El Bandido Yankee at 18 Social on both cocktails and events as LA heads towards race day. For more information on Hotel Indigo, the amenities, accommodations and acclaimed cuisine go to http://hotelindtla.com and for the latest on the official tequila of race day be sure to check out www.elbandidoyankee.com
Dane Neal