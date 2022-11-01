Leading voice of tech and lifestyle, Jennifer Jolly joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Jenn shares the latest gadgets and apps that will help kids get better and less distracted sleep with the VTech V-Hush Sleep Training Soother. Listen as Jenn gives kids a closer look at the world with their first microscope from our friends at GeoSafari. Jenn fills us in on one of her favorites and a fun way to improve fitness while getting out and about with “Pikmin Bloom” from Niantic and the folks who brought us Pokémon Go. This app allows kids and adults to explore the world with fun animated friends and build health and exercise in with the adventures. For more information on these and other cool things be sure to read Jennifer Jolly and Tech-ish in USA Today and go to https://www.techish.com

Screen shots of Pikmin Bloom bringing fun and fitness together