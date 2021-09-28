Jennifer Jolly helps us take top ‘tech’ back to school this fall!

Tech superstar and USA TODAY syndicated columnist Jennifer Jolly joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Jennifer shares new advancements in teaching, learning and even healthy living when it comes to students and schools. From early learners and online support through college and extra concerns for cleanliness, Jennifer Jolly has a little some of the very best somethings for everyone in the family. Stay tuned for cool things coming up for Jenn, and read her each week at https://www.usatoday.com/tech/ and for even more, and all things Jennifer Jolly be sure to check out her website at https://www.techish.com/
Dane Neal