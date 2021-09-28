Jennifer Jolly helps us take top ‘tech’ back to school this fall!

NEW YORK (AP) — If there was one broadly agreed takeaway from 2018’s “Venom,”it was that when you let Tom Hardy run loose, good things happen.

Not everything worked in the film, a darker, slimier spinoff adjacent to Sony Pictures’ “Spider-verse” Marvel world. But “Venom,” led by Hardy's Jekyll and Hyde act, managed to break free of some of the prescribed rhythms of superhero movies.