Jennifer Jolly helps us take top ‘tech’ back to school this fall!

Dane Neal
Posted: / Updated:

Tech superstar and USA TODAY syndicated columnist Jennifer Jolly joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Jennifer shares new advancements in teaching, learning and even healthy living when it comes to students and schools. From early learners and online support through college and extra concerns for cleanliness, Jennifer Jolly has a little some of the very best somethings for everyone in the family. Stay tuned for cool things coming up for Jenn, and read her each week  at https://www.usatoday.com/tech/ and for even more, and all things Jennifer Jolly be sure to check out her website at https://www.techish.com/

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dane Neal
DaneNeal

Dane Neal is a host and creator of both local and national radio and TV programs, award winning podcasts and food, travel and motorsports features having aired on hundreds of stations for over 20 years. Click for more.

Popular