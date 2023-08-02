Trucks on tour for the Jelly Roll Backroad Baptism Tour with El Bandido Yankee – photos Dane Neal/WGN Radio

El Bandido Yankee founder Jim Bob Morris joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Jim Bob shares excitement for the fastest moving Tequila joining forces with rising musical superstar Jelly Roll as he and his band head out on the first big headlining tour of his career. Listen as Jim Bob talks about how this authentic collaboration came to be and how these two trailblazing brands have set out to take amazing concerts and cocktails to fans nationwide.

For more information on dates for the Backroad Baptism tour go to https://jellyroll615.com/pages/tour-dates And for the Official Tequila of the Jelly Roll Backroad Baptism tour, and events, recipes, cocktails and more go to www.elbandidoyankee.com