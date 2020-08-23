Jeff Mauro is Making Tasty TV at Home and Bringing Chicago’s Favorite Foods to the World!

Food Network star and Chicago’s own Jeff Mauro joins Dane Neal to talk about life on lockdown and making food TV with the family. Hear as Jeff fills us in on his greatest and latest project with Mauro Provisions, bringing some of Chicago’s beloved foods from here to fans around the country and the world. Listen as Jeff shares fun with family podcast and bringing positivity to everything he can in 2020!

For more information and to get in on some of Chicago’s great foods check out www.mauroprovisions.com