Jeff Hammond on Fans, Racing Future, Road Courses and SRX Success!

Dane Neal
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, NC – JANUARY 20: Jeff Hammond speaks as he introduces Darrell Waltrip into the NASCAR Hall of Fame during the 2012 NASCAR Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Charlotte Convention Center on January 20, 2012 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images for NASCAR)

All Time Great, Championship Crew Chief and NASCAR Commentator, Jeff “Hollywood” Hammond joins Dane Neal “On The Road”. Hear as Jeff talks about Road Course popularity live from Inaugural Cup Series setting at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Listen as Jeff shares excitement for new SRX series, and positives of getting back to racing roots for fans and drivers. Jeff talks about racing’s bright future, new technologies bringing more opportunities to potential stars and how racing cross over for drivers of drag, dirt, open wheel and stock car are making for more fun for more fans of motorsports. Hear Jeff on SiriusXM and follow him on social media @HollywoodJeff on Twitter

Dane Neal is a host and creator of both local and national radio and TV programs, award winning podcasts and food, travel and motorsports features having aired on hundreds of stations for over 20 years. Click for more.

