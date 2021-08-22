Jeff Hammond on Fans, Racing Future, Road Courses and SRX Success!

All Time Great, Championship Crew Chief and NASCAR Commentator, Jeff “Hollywood” Hammond joins Dane Neal “On The Road”. Hear as Jeff talks about Road Course popularity live from Inaugural Cup Series setting at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Listen as Jeff shares excitement for new SRX series, and positives of getting back to racing roots for fans and drivers. Jeff talks about racing’s bright future, new technologies bringing more opportunities to potential stars and how racing cross over for drivers of drag, dirt, open wheel and stock car are making for more fun for more fans of motorsports. Hear Jeff on SiriusXM and follow him on social media @HollywoodJeff on Twitter
Dane Neal