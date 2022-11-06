All-time great NASCAR crew chief and acclaimed voice of motorsports Jeff Hammond joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Jeff shares his thoughts on Ross Chastain and the miracle moment from Martinsville and how that leads into extra excitement for Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway. Listen as Jeff gives his thoughts on the great place NASCAR is in by holding on to history and looking forward to new fans and new races. Jeff fills us in on impact of Jimmie Johnson getting back into NASCAR as an owner driver and how North Wilkesboro has been lifted back to life with huge support from fans and drivers. Follow Jeff Hammond on social media @HollywoodJeff and hopefully see him out with the Official Tequila of Raceday next season!

Stay tuned for more #TequilaAtTheTRACK features on WGN Radio and at the El Bandido Yankee Cantina at Phoenix Raceway during Championship Weekend… and for events, cocktails, recipes and more, go to www.elbandidoyankee.com