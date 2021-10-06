CEO of BBQ Holdings, Jeff Crivello joins Dane Neal “On The Road”. Hear as Jeff shares excitement for new and expanded things happening with the restaurants and concepts with the company. Hear as Jeff talks about America’s love for BBQ and how he and his team are bringing beloved brands like Famous Dave’s or newer favorites like Real Urban BBQ to more places and in new ways around the country. Listen as Jeff fills us in on the triumphant return of Bakers Square and collaborations with brands that will bring pies back for the holidays. Jeff talks about the incredible success of Clark Crew BBQ and how in its first year it has become the highest grossing restaurant in the state of Oklahoma. See Pitmaster Travis Clark as he returns this week to defend his World International BBQ Championship at “The Jack” in Oct, and make plans to visit him and his food in person at https://www.clarkcrewbbq.com/
To see all the brands, concepts and new things coming up be sure to check out https://www.bbq-holdings.com/
Jeff Crivello and BBQ Holdings are bringing “famous” flavors, BBQ and Bakers Square to America!
