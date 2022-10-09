NAPA, CA – MAY 28: St. Lucia performs during BottleRock Napa Valley on May 28, 2017 in Napa, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Lead singer and co-founder of acclaimed band St. Lucia joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Jean-Philip shares excitement for new music in the works and singles coming out now. Listen as Jean-Philip talks about his music, influences over the years and love for fans from all over the world. Jean-Philip talks about kids and family and how he and wife Patti balance home life, touring and performing live for St. Lucia. Jean-Philip shares new ways he is bringing the music and connecting with fans while having fun doing DJ sets, like he did for the El Bandido Yankee event in Chicago. Jean-Philip Grobler is loving tequila these days and the latest St. Lucia video for the hit single “Gimme the Night” starring Ireland, features El Bandido Yankee Tequila in a big way throughout. For more information on music, events and more for St. Lucia, follow them on Instagram @stlucia and to see the new video for Gimme the Night check out https://youtu.be/AthYIHSUNy4

Scene from St. Lucia video for hit single “Gimme the Night”