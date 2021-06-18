Japanese Consulate Joins Dane to Share International Sushi Day and Support for Heathcare Workers & the Frontline Through Food!

Japanese Consulate Kenichi Okada in Chicago on International Sushi Day with Dane Neal to talk about Sushi in action with “Arigato Chicago’s Best”. As part of the “My Kind of Bento” campaign, the Consulate, Japanese Chamber and Industry will be showing love, kindness and respect to workers in over 30 health care facilities and delivering 2000 Bento Boxes this summer. Listen as Kenichi also talks about Sushi worldwide and American influences as well as excitement for upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo. The Consulate shares support for the World coming together through food, sports and more around the Olympics, here in Chicago and also our sister city Osaka Japan. For more information check out https://www.jccc-chi.org/en/ and support on social media with #MyKindofBento
Popular
Dane Neal