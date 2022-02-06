Jamie Little is on track for The CLASH to make history in LA and great TV for race fans

NASCAR on FOX host Jamie Little joins Dane Neal live at the LA Coliseum leading up to the CLASH. Hear as Jamie shares insights from her days with X Games and Super Cross, that brought sports and entertainment together in ways that NASCAR is hoping to do with this event. Listen as Jamie talks about the excitement around this race and NASCAR going into 2022 with new teams and owners while growing diversity and elevating experiences for fans. Watch Jamie Little on FOX NASCAR all season and STAY TUNED to WGN Radio as El Bandido Yankee takes “Tequila to the Track” www.ElBandidoYankee.com
Dane Neal