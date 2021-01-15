Jamie Little and Destination Daytona as new voice of ARCA!

NASCAR on FOX personality, pit reporter and now play by play voice Jamie Little joins Dane On The Road. Hear as Jamie shares the excitement of being named the voice of the ARCA Menards series for 2021 and the first ever female to have that role in racing. Listen as Dane and Jamie talk about the importance of ARCA across the country and the role of that series in helping to start and shape the careers of some of the biggest names in racing. Hear as Jamie shares the history she has made over the years being the first female reporter in Motocross, pit reporter at the Indy 500, Daytona 500 and more, plus recognition and gratitude for the opportunities she has had in broadcasting and racing. See Jamie in Daytona for ARCA Menards series testing this weekend and during the big Daytona NASCAR kickoff coming in February!

