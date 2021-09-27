James Beard Awards and recognition return to Chicago tonight

Dawn Padmore, James Beard Foundation VP of Awards joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio along with Siobhan Flaherty-Haber VP of events for JBF. Hear as Dawn shares excitement for this year’s event in Chicago at the Harris Rooftop and the scope of the foundation’s efforts that go far beyond the awards. Listen as Siobhan fills us in on multiple city watch parties happening around the country and events coming up in October and throughout the year. Tune in Monday to the James Beard Foundation Twitter broadcast starting at 7pm @BeardFoundation and for more information on programs, and initiatives, as well as all the info on awards and events go to https://www.jamesbeard.org/
Dane Neal