Lead guitarist for Jelly Roll, Jack Fowler with El Bandido Yankee CMO Thomasine Joyce, on stage playing and doing the “Jelly and Jack” El Bandido Yankee Tequila pour during the Backroad Baptism Tour – all photos Dane Neal/WGN Radio

As Jelly Roll and the band head to Chicago, lead guitarist with Jelly Roll, Jack Fowler joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Fresh off the groundbreaking Backroad Baptism tour, Jack gives the backstory on the band that took America by storm this year with sold out shows, chart topping hits and an on stage pour that brought El Bandido Yankee Tequila, Jelly Roll and Jack Fowler together with fans. Hear as Jack shares how the band was formed and the range of influences that has helped bring Country, Classic Rock, Metal and Rap to millions. Jack fills us in on the tour and upcoming shows taking them to Rip Tide Fest in Florida and right here to Chicagoland where All-State Arena and El Bandido Yankee welcome Jelly Roll, Jack and the band to Sweet Home Chicago for a sold-out show with other stars of Jingle Ball. For more information on shows, music, merch and more, go to https://jellyroll615.com/pages/tour-dates

