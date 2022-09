The one and only ICAG joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio to share the excitement of the hit show “Alex vs America” on Food Network. Hear as Alex talks about behind the scenes preparation for the program and ways Alex gets ready for the competition and elements involved with the show. Alex talks about being out and about this year with friends and fans and for more information follow her on social media and at https://alexguarnaschelli.com/

