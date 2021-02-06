Iris McCarthy on the President’s favorite foods, family and Super Bowl Biden style!

Former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, left, and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti eat their tacos at King Taco Wednesday, May 8, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Calling in from Delaware, the “Palate Princess” Iris McCarthy joins Dane to fill us in on Joe Biden’s favorite foods. Hear as Iris shares the hometown places and restaurants Joe Biden and the family frequent, indigenous delicacies of the state of Delaware and predictions on Presidential Super Bowl Sunday spread. Listen as Iris talks about sweet treats and snacks he loves and even looking towards possible foods for Lent from our Irish Catholic President.

For more information and to keep up with Iris check out http://thepalateprincess.com.