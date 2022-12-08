Josh Schamberger of the Iowa City Area Sports Commission and Think Iowa City – Coralville

President of the Iowa City Area Sports Commission, Josh Schamberger joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Josh shares the excitement of the top teams in the world for both men and women, competing in Iowa for the UWW World Cup December 10th and 11th. Listen as Josh talks about the history being made as the women’s event happens for the first time in the U.S. and with equal billing alongside the men. Wrestling’s very best teams and stars from 19 countries will be in on the action including Olympic Gold medalists and World Champions like Jordan Burroughs and Kyle Snyder as well as the legendary Dan Gable and many more. For more information on teams, schedules and tickets go to https://worldcupiowacity.com/