IndyCar’s Will Power is ready for REV!

IndyCar Series champion and Indy 500 winner Will Power joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Will shares excitement for REV Indy, being its Honorary Chair for 2022. Listen as Will talks about the important work of IU Health and how this signature event raises funds and awareness for essential programs throughout the state. Will talks about how REV helps kick off the month of May festivities with amazing food from Indy’s top Chefs, music and racing celebration, all taking place at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 7. For more information and tickets while they last, go to https://revindy.org/
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Dane Neal