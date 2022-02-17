IndyCar’s Will Power is ready for REV!

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – AUGUST 14: Will Power of Australia, driver of the #12 Verizon 5G Team Penske Chevrolet, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NTT IndyCar Series Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on August 14, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

REV Indy event on track celebrating food and racing in support of IU Health

IndyCar Series champion and Indy 500 winner Will Power joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Will shares excitement for REV Indy, being its Honorary Chair for 2022. Listen as Will talks about the important work of IU Health and how this signature event raises funds and awareness for essential programs throughout the state. Will talks about how REV helps kick off the month of May festivities with amazing food from Indy’s top Chefs, music and racing celebration, all taking place at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 7. For more information and tickets while they last, go to https://revindy.org/

