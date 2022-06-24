FORT WORTH, TX – JUNE 08: A member of the AMR Indycar Safety Team waits during practice for the DXC Technology 600 on June 08, 2018 at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Senior Director of Track Safety and Medical Service for IndyCar, Tim Baughman joins Dane Neal and Vince Davis on Preparedness Matters live from Road America. Hear as Tim shares his career as a first responder, emt-paramedic and Fire Chief in Indianapolis and also as part of the track safety team at Indianapolis Motor Speedway since its inception in 1996. Tim talks about how track safety has evolved over the years and advancements that have saved lives and made the sport safer for drivers. Listen as Tim fills us in on all the behind the scenes work and coordination at each stop during the IndyCar season at legendary tracks across the country, urban and rural locations and always working with the local first responders to make sure the Safety Team is ready for any situation. For more information and to follow the AMR IndyCar Safety Team check out https://m.facebook.com/IndyCarSafetyTeam

