NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 31: Marcus Ericsson, Indianapolis 500 winner, throws out a ceremonial first pitch before the game between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium on May 31, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Defending Indy 500 Winner and Driver of the Ganassi Racing Honda, Marcus Ericsson joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Marcus shares support from Sweden and how his Formula 1 fans have followed him to the IndyCar Series. Listen as Marcus talks about the Indianapolis 500 and the impact on his career, off-season excitement and confidence heading into this first race in 2023. Marcus shares thoughts on Formula 1, making the successful transition to ovals and U.S. Street races and winning the biggest prize in racing at IMS. Hear as Marcus shares his perspective on the hit show “Drive to Survive” and anticipation for the groundbreaking series “100 Days to Indy” highlighting the stars of IndyCar and coming to CW and Vice this spring. Follow Marcus on social media and all the action at Chip Ganassi Racing this season starting with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg coming up!

