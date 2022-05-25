President of Indianapolis Motor Speedway Doug Boles joins Dane Neal to preview the week leading up to the race. Hear as Doug shares Carb Day, concerts and celebrations that are back and as big as ever this year. For more information on tickets and events for the 106th Running of the Indy 500 go to www.IMS.com and Stay tuned to WGN Radio on raceday starting at 7am with Dane Neal for live coverage and interviews leading up to the race.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction