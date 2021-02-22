IMS President Doug Boles on 100 days till the Indy 500!

100 Days out and IndyCar Champion and 500 winner Simon Pagenaud joins Dane Neal "On The Road". Listen as Simon shares importance of having the full team ready and on the same page to start the season. Hear the passion and importance that racing and the Indianapolis 500 has for Simon and the ways he is training and preparing for 2021. Simon fills us in on some healthy training foods and of course an update on the "First Dog" of racing as Norman Pagenaud walks in and shares his favorite snacks and fitness plans. Keep up with Simon and Team Penske all season long and see Simon go for his second Indy 500 win in the 105th running! For all things Indy, be sure to check out www.IMS.com