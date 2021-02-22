IMS President Doug Boles on 100 days till the Indy 500!

President of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Doug Boles, joins Dane Neal “On The Road”. Hear as Doug fills us in on the events leading up including the unveiling of the likeness of 2020 Champion Takuma Sato being added to the Borg Warner Trophy. Listen as Doug talks about work being done for this years race, plans for the 105th running and improvements fans will experience at the speedway. Doug also talks about excitement for Roger Penske and fans this summer, including additional events and the first ever historic Brickyard road course for the NASCAR Cup Series. For more information and to be there for all the action, be sure to check out www.IMS.com
Dane Neal