Impractical Joker James S. Murray brings us his his next bestselling blockbuster book

Impractical Jokers star James S. Murray (Murr) joins Dane Neal to share the latest book in the best selling series from the author. Hear as Murr fills us in on “Obliteration” and why fans of action packed summer reading will love the alien apocalypse page Turner. Listen as Murr shares his activities during the pandemic, new projects with Sal, Q and Joe and the excitement of getting ready for his upcoming wedding! (NOT with Sal’s sister). Murr shares latest TV and Movie ideas and the OSCAR buzz that is getting louder and may include our favorite guys this year!

Go to your favorite book seller or Amazon to get Obliteration from James S. Murray today and always stay tuned for more fun and funny from our good friends the Impractical Jokers!