Award winning author and Forbes writer Hudson Lindenberger joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Hudson shares his new podcast “Booze News” and the inspiration behind the series and stories of the spirit world. Listen as Hudson fills us in on upcoming guests including NFL Hall of Famer Troy Aikman, Movie Star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Seth MacFarland and many more, including some of the brands that are the biggest stars in beverages. Hudson shares his passion for storytelling and background in journalism that will add travel and experiences to the Booze Newz episodes. Stay tuned for Booze Newz coming up as part of the ROAR Podcast Series on WGN Radio and read Hudson Lindenberger in Forbes at https://www.forbes.com/sites/hudsonlindenberger/